Goodbye Diabetes: The Lifestyle Medicine Approach to Defeating Diabetes, Heart Disease & Cancer

Presented on September 8, 2013 at Dr. John McDougall's as part of the "Advanced Study Weekend" at Dr. McDougall's Health & Medical Center at Santa Rosa, California.
For information on genetic
testing, screening, lab testing and comprehensive lifestyle medicine counseling
check out www.dryoungberg.com.
Dr. Youngberg is a
practicing clinical nutritionist and lifestyle medicine specialist in Southern
California; assistant clinical professor at Loma Linda University Schools of
Medicine and Public Health; founding director and fellow of the American
College of Lifestyle Medicine; international speaker and author of Goodbye
Diabetes, and Hello Healthy: Strategies to reach your full health potential. He
sees patients by phone, Zoom or in-office at the Youngberg Clinic in Temecula,
CA.