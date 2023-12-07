★ Sub-Zero & Destiny on Guitar ★

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a 'Thank You!' video for SHaDoWCa7's subscribers when she was on Youtube in 2014.
Below is her original description:
"An enormous and loving 'THANK YOU!' to all my wonderful 10,000+ subscribers! I can hardly believe it. You all have made me so happy. So, just for you, here is another rare appearance of the elusive, handsome, and extremely talented Sub-Zero (my sweet, sweet darling husband)! I hope you all have a most beautiful day, and God bless you! ^^ ♥"