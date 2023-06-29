Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 28 June 2023⚡️

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 28





▪️In the Starobilsk direction, Russian troops continue to advance methodically in the Serebryansky forestry area.





In turn, the AFU transfer additional forces to the area, intending to hold back the onslaught of the attackers.





▪️Ukrainian forces made a series of attempts to break through Russian defenses near Bakhmut.





All of them completely repeated the fate of the previous ones - significant losses and retreat to the previous lines.





▪️Russian forces launched an Iskander missile strike against a foreign mercenary concentration site in Kramatorsk.





Several members of the AFU command staff also came under fire at the site.





▪️Ukrainian forced do not stop striking at populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.





In the capital of the Republic, the Kirovsky district came under fire: one person was killed and eight more were wounded, including five children.





▪️In the area of the Vremivka salient, the AFU managed to entrench west of Staromayorske and equip strongholds there.





Russian troops are strengthening their defenses near Priyutnoye and searching for the enemy's embedded sabotage groups.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces are conducting sorties against Russian forces' positions near Robotyne and Zherebyanky.





At the moment, all the enemy's attempts to break through are successfully suppressed by mine barriers and artillery fire.





▪️In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces continue to hold a bridgehead on islands in the Dnipro delta.





Massive strikes are launched against the AFU positions at Antonovsky Bridge, nevertheless it is not yet possible to dislodge it.