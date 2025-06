WARNING FROM A FORMER HOMOSEXUAL!

THIS EYE OPENING VIDEO EXPOSES THE TRUTH CONCERNING THE HOMOSEXUAL AGENDA AND THE TOTAL DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA. DON'R BE FOOLED! THIS IS THE OCCULT ELITES PLAN TO MURDER ALL AMERICANS AND REPLCE THEM WITH TOTALLY CONTROLLED MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THIS IS WHY THE CORRUPT CORPORATIONS ARE SHOVING THIS SICK AGENDA DOWN EVERYONES THROATS RIGHT NOW. THE SATANIC ELITE WANT A RACE WAR AND THEY'RE USING THE ILLEGALS AND HOMOSEXUALS TO DESTROY AMERICA. THEY ALSO HAVE THE CRUMBLING FINANCIAL SYSTEM AS ANOTHER TOOL AND WW-3 TO FINISH OFF AMERICA. DON'T FORGET THE DEADLY BIO VACCINES THEY'RE USING TO MUDER AMERICANS AS WELL. YOU BETTER WAKEUP BECAUSE YOUR DAY ARE NUMBERED AS A FREE THINKING PEOPLE. AMERICA IS NOW BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN. WAKEUP OR PERISH...