McCarthy Sounds the Alarm over National Debt: “Every Great Society Collapses When They Overextend”
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart News in no uncertain terms that the House of Representatives this year will not pass a clean debt ceiling hike without spending cuts and that the House will not raise taxes.