RT News September 5, 2024 4PM GMT
Sept 5, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Washington’s crackdown on RT quickly turns to cracked smiles at the US Justice Department, despite its vows to take the channel’s alleged election interference seriously. A major shift to the East -President Vladimir Putin commends Russia's relationship with the Global South and touches on the conflict in Ukraine as well upcoming US elections at the Eastern Economic Forum. The German media debunks a Ukrainian claim that Russia hit a hospital during its deadly strike on troops in the city of Poltava. That's as Kiev calls on its western partners to allow the use of their long-range weapons against Russia.

russiawarukrainert
