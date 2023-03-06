CONFLICT OVER THE SABBATH LUKE 6:1-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 6:1-19. The disciples were not stealing. It was legal for people to
pick heads of grain (Deuteronomy 23:25). The Pharisees accused the disciples
that they were working on the Sabbath. When they picked the grain, they were
harvesting it. They had prepared food. All these activities were work. Work was
not legal on the Sabbath. Jesus reminded the Pharisees of how David and his men
went into God’s holy place at the town of Nob. David and the men with him were
hungry. So, they ate the holy bread that only priests should eat (1 Samuel
21:1-6).
