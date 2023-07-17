🧨 A Look at Another Terrorist Attack by Ukraine on the Crimean Bridge - Train View⚡️

TV channel "Crimea 24" showed footage of damage to the Crimean bridge. This scene is from the train. The train bridge next to the pedestrian bridge are cleared to keep rolling.



🧨 Regarding the Terrorist Attack on the Crimean Bridge⚡️

Senator from Crimea Kovitidi told RIA Novosti that all structures of the Crimean bridge are on their supports

SBU actually admitted involvement in organizing the attack on the Crimean bridge.

Railway traffic has been resumed along the Crimean bridge: a train from Taman has passed, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out at 03.05 by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles - NAC

Two adults were killed and one child was injured in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, confirmed the NACInvestigation identifies persons from among the Ukrainian special services and armed groups involved in the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge - Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Zakharova: the decision to attack the Crimean bridge is made by Ukrainian officials and the military, with the participation of American and British intelligence servicesAttack on the Crimean bridge: what is known at the moment





🔹 The head of the Crimea, Aksyonov, announced an emergency at night in the area of the 145th support, due to which traffic on the bridge was stopped





🔹 The NAC qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, two Ukrainian surface drones damaged the road part of the bridge





🔹 A man and a woman died, and their daughter received moderate injuries





🔹 Judging by the footage of the Krym 24 TV channel, one of the spans of the bridge sank. The supports, according to the Ministry of Transport, are intact. Railroad track affected by attack





🔹 A criminal case was initiated under the article "Terrorist act". The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation establishes organizers and performers "from among the Ukrainian special services and armed formations"





🔹 The SBU actually recognized the organization of the attack on the Crimean bridge, and the Rada proposed to introduce those involved in state awards





🔹 The railway traffic on the bridge has already been launched, the car traffic has not yet. Motorists are advised to take a detour through new regions. Ferry service in operation





🔹 This is the second attack on the Crimean bridge: last October, Ukrainian special services staged an explosion on the bridge, in which two spans collapsed, killing four civilians

1. Repairing the damaged bridge span will take a considerable amount of time. At most, one of the spans will need to be replaced. This will take time.





2. Cars are promised to be transported by ferries for now (plus the Black Sea Fleet is helping there with its ships).





3. Trucks will be launched through the #Kherson region, the roads through #Perekop and #Chongar are now working in normal mode.





4. The fact of violation of logistics is obvious. Logistics in the southern direction will again have to be partially rebuilt.





5. During the terrorist attack 2 civilians were killed + a 14-year-old girl was injured (her parents were killed)





6. GUR/SBU openly mock and no matter why they do not mock, if this structure has not been recognised as a terrorist organisation in the Russian Federation yet. The Taliban, which has not committed a single terrorist act in #Russia, is a terrorist organisation, while the GUR, which has committed dozens of terrorist acts and killed many Russian citizens, is not a terrorist organisation. That's how we live.





7. The terrorist attack was most likely carried out with the active assistance of Western special services/military-technical intelligence. There are no reasons for #NATO not to attack Russian infrastructure, because they have not received serious answers for previous attacks, so anything that can be used below the threshold of using nuclear weapons and direct war between #Russia and #NATO can and will be used.





📜 Boris Rozhin (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/92291); 17 Jul, 09:45