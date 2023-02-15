BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Snake Trail and other thoughts...
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
5 views • 02/15/2023

There's a lot of treasure that's still waiting to be discovered... "Start Here" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DFUw62TkdU&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_NnB8pXsMDLgLDaWJ083Pq The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link 6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU This changes EVERYTHING! https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk Bema Seat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s

Keywords
christianityrevelationeschatologybible brenda welter
