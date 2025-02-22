BORDERLAND - How Cartels Actually Operate in America: Drug Trafficking, Sicario's, and High-Ranking Members

Pierre Rausini is an author and former Los Angeles kingpin. He was charged with operating a criminal enterprise under the Federal Drug Kingpin Statute and prosecuted for participating in wide-ranging drug conspiracies. Rausini's extensive history of drug trafficking in Southern California throughout the 1990s involved direct collaboration with high-level Sinaloa operatives who managed the cartel's American-based distribution network and its money laundering operation. This experience provided him with an intimate understanding of the cartel's logistics and operational strategies.





Rausini was released last year after serving twenty-six years in federal prison. His incarceration allowed him to live alongside and develop deep relationships with high-ranking members of both the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, including several of their drug lords. This unique position enabled him to gain profound insights into the mindset, decision-making process, and cultural dynamics of these individuals. Rausini's first-hand knowledge of how cartel leaders think and operate offers a level of insight that is simply unattainable through traditional intelligence-gathering methods. Rausini has been invited to speak before law enforcement groups as a subject-matter expert and he appears on social media, commenting on matters relating to drug trafficking, money laundering, and cartel intrigue.