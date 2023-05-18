Impeachment Week - Marjorie Greene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The leaders of our nation's top fields, Matthew Graves, DA for District of Columbia, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and president Joe Biden have all had impeachment proceedings filed in what is called "Impeachment Week"
Republican Congresswoman for Georgia, Marjorie Greene has filed these to call into check the over reach of power and corruption.