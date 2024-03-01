More Trouble for NY Times after Oct 7 Hoax Exposed - The Grayzone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More trouble for NY Times after Oct 7 hoax exposed
I'm sharing this this video from 'The Grayzone', on Youtube.
Feb 28, 2024 #TheGrayzone
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the latest shoe to drop in the scandal surrounding the NY Times' publication of a dubiously sourced article alleging "systematic" sexual assault by Palestinian militants on October 7.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone