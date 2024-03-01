More Trouble for NY Times after Oct 7 Hoax Exposed - The Grayzone

37 views • 03/01/2024

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the latest shoe to drop in the scandal surrounding the NY Times' publication of a dubiously sourced article alleging "systematic" sexual assault by Palestinian militants on October 7.

I'm sharing this this video from 'The Grayzone', on Youtube.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.