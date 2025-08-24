© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Folsom vs Grant Union | California High School Football Highlights August 23, 2025
Description
Folsom Bulldogs and Grant Union Pacers clashed in a nationally televised California high school football game, delivering exciting plays and fierce competition. With top athletes like Ryder Lyons leading the charge, this matchup thrilled fans and showcased future football stars. Watch the highlights and stay tuned for more high school football action this season!
Hashtags
#HighSchoolFootball #FolsomBulldogs #GrantUnionPacers #CaliforniaFootball #ESPNFootball #FootballHighlights #YouthSports