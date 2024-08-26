2 Pfl Part 2 The Future Unveiled Ai, Trump, And The...

Based on a original version of Project False Light... Which was removed long ago, which basically is about the future, the next few years and what will follow.. If you want to learn about the future and what it holds for humanity, for me and you and more... Subscribe to this channel to keep up with updates and new videos God showed me the future several times in sever different ways, i am now sharing what God has shown me to share... I have been warning about Co Vid since 2009... Several times i have closed my channels due to videos being removed, blocked and shadow banned trying to warn humanity... This is the final time, the is the worlds last chance...

