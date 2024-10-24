© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK army veteran Adam Smith-Connor has been convicted for silently praying outside of an abortion clinic.
US wife & mother Bevelyn Williams has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for “protesting” outside of an abortion clinic.
Opposing abortion, even just in thought, is being criminalized. All the more reason why we must protect unborn children and stand up for life now.