We Broke The Fever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* The Supreme Court’s argument was so important to this country re: our history and constitution.
* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was a master class in historical process — and economic warfare.
* Once the working class and middle class begin to think in that framework, the world changes.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3379: Meltdown Over Biden's Mental Acuity (9 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4cesg9-episode-3379-meltdown-over-bidens-mental-acuity.html