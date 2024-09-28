https://truthfreedomhealth.com/ 🚨🚨🚨 Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many🚨🚨Get Educated, Or Be Enslaved 🚨 🚨Truth Freedom Health® System to make you STREET SMART 🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank You for Volunteering
Thank you for volunteering for the Dr.SHIVA 4 PRESIDENT campaign.
EMAIL Setup
You will shortly be receiving a CONFIRMATION email in your INBOX asking you to CONFIRM your request to volunteer. In case you do not find that email in your INBOX, please check your SPAM or JUNK folder, and move the confirmation email into your INBOX. This will help us stay in touch with you.
PHONE
One of the volunteer leaders assigned to your area will be contacting you at the number you have provided to share campaign messages, events, and information.
Thanks again for your support.
Be the Light,
Dr.SHIVA Team
Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many.