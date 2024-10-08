BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kids being assaulted on school bus...WHY?
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
16 views • 7 months ago

Episode 18 We discuss the violence on school busses and give a perspective of why it needs to stop. The advent of cameras have made people almost cruel as they cheer on the incident. WE need to stop violence against others! Has the political environment justified persons of color to get away with harming whites? We have some fun at the end:)

00:00 Introduction

01:36 Media Bias

02:23 The beatdown

04:59 Democrat ran cities the worst

11:42 Somethiing fun

Keywords
bias mediafunny stuffdemocrat cities are the worst
