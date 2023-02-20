BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poking the Russian Bear Pt-2
ericVideo
ericVideo
1 follower
50 views • 02/20/2023

Unfortunately world war three is already going, the bombing of the nord stream pipeline was carried out by the people who occupy the buildings of the the United States government, it was an act of terrorism. Russia knows it was “The United States” that did it, a corporate entity that does not represent the people of this nation. These criminals have taken the whole world into world war three. The situation is dire. Tomorrow February 19 2023 a mass peace demonstration will be taking place in Washington DC see

rageagainstwar.com

Keywords
putinworld war threeseymour hershzelenskyywar in ukrainenord stream pipelinerussian ukraine war
