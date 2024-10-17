Zionist Attacks on Um Rukba in Al Khader Town to Expand Neighbouring Colony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The settlement expansion is accelerating at the Um Rukba area in Al Khader, south of Bethlehem, through the expansion of Efrat illegal settlement and the construction of new bypass roads. Palestinians here are at risk of forcible displacement from their homes, fields and agricultural lands as the policy of tightening the noose continues, aiming to completely isolate the town. Rana Owainh interviews local resident Hussain Salah
Filmed: 06/10/2024
