“KREESCHIAN!”, Jesuit Protestants, Owen Benjamin, Sports, Blasphemous Talmud, bin Laden, Witchcraft

CTB 2024-05-02 Owen Benjamin’s Demons
Topic list:
* Johnny on Christianity.
* DOCTOR Chuck Missler: was he sincerely fooled in teaching Jesuit eschatology?
* Catholic critic Dave Hunt: was he sincerely fooled in teaching Jesuit eschatology?
* John Ankerberg gives promotes the myth that MacArthur, Sproul and Kennedy were Catholic critics.
* What’s missing from “Catholics believe THIS but Protestants believe THAT”?
* Katherine Kuhlman, Lonnie Frisbee, Jonathan Roumie and Greg Laurie: JESUIT Revolution.
* Owen Benjamin is a vicious hater of Jesus Christ: the secret to his success.
* A balanced perspective on Tom Cowan.
* Brendan O’Connell and Mike Gill.
* Sports: when are they “toxic”?
* Benjamin’s story doesn’t pass the smell test.
* Benjamin’s criticism of “the Trinity”: seriously?
* The Talmud is filled with ridiculous stories and vicious attacks on Jesus of Nazareth.
* Was Ray Liotta another clot-shot death?
* Is “COVID” causing “accelerated aging”? Chekov knows!
* The anniversary of the “death of bin Laden”.
* “A Nobel Lie”, “TWA 800”: how can you do one documentary on a U.S. government false flag and walk away?
* What do Jack Cashill, Jerome Corsi and Joseph Farah all have in common?
* New Zealanders are not getting their guns back: here’s what’s left for them.
* Does Larry Wessels know what’s wrong with Catholicism?
* British police “paedophile whistleblower” Jon Wedger: is he sincere?
* How can you tell if a revolution is real? Here’s an example in history.
* Revisiting “Guccifer”.
* What religions run Jimmy Dore’s show for him?
* Eric Jon Phelps vs. Frederick Tupper Saussy: the Jesuit East India Company.
* The witchcraft of the Jesuits built Romerica.
* The one eye of “Mar Mari Emmanuel”.
_____________________
_____________________
