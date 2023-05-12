John-Henry Westen Show





May 11, 2023





King Charles III was crowned King of England in front of the world just last Saturday, streamed online by millions of people in America, Canada, the United Kingdom, and beyond. But while he is known for his interest in radical environmentalism, the Great Reset, and the New World Order, the mainstream media has completely covered up his globalist agenda and has deceived the public. Plans to to reshape the global economic system in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns are in full swing among King Charles III and his companions, including Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and more.





The coronation of King Charles III may mean the beginning of a new world ruler, and whether that person is King Charles III or a globalist actor working in the shadows, LifeSite reporter Frank Wright provides his insights and reflections on this pivotal event and how to respond in this special episode of the John-Henry Westen show.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2najdy-king-charles-iii-king-of-england-or-globalist-servant.html