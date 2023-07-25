Unvaccinated Children Are Healthier Than Vaccinated - Dr. Russell Blaylock (Full Interview)



A new study by James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. and Dr. Russell Blaylock supports the conclusions of a study by Dr. Paul Thomas, published in November 2020 and later retracted after an anonymous reader expressed concerns.

"All the statistical data that was analyzed, what it demonstrated was that there was a remarkable difference between the chronic health and the acute health of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated." Says Russell Blaylock on this week's episode of ‘Tea Time’ on CHD.TV.

"The more vaccines that the child got, the higher the incidence of all of these disorders."

The study cited stark increases in a number of disorders -- including asthma, ear pain/infections, behavioral issues, breathing issues, eczema, allergic rhinitis + more. A renowned neuroscientist, Blaylock attributes the causes to overstimulation of the immune system with powerful adjuvants (i.e. Mercury, Aluminum) that can disrupt the system's intricate developmental process.

https://rumble.com/v1mw446-unvaccinated-children-are-healthier-than-vaccinated-dr.-russell-blaylock-ex.html

https://rumble.com/v1mi14i-tea-time-episode-54-unvaxxed-kids-healthier-than-vaxxed-with-russell-blaylo.html

Peer-Reviewed, Ten-Year Study: Are Vaccinated Kids Healthier Than The Unvaccinated?

https://rumble.com/v10m6zb-peer-reviewed-ten-year-study-are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvacci.html

https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Paul-Thomas-Weiler.pdf

"What I learned from the Covid Vaccine debacle is that regulators approving COVID vaccines, and childhood vaccines, are crooks, and the same people approve all those vaccines. They are approving COVID vaccine applications that any serious regulator, who cares about infants, would have laughed out of the room. This is all I need to know about them. If these crooks are approving 'Covid Vaxx' for infants, I cannot believe their assurances about other childhood vaccines. I will not believe that 'they are safe', or that 'they are effective' unless it is proven without the involvement of these people or the greedy companies financing fake research."

-- Igor Chudov

Crooks Who Approved "Covid Vaxx" Approved Other "Childhood Vaccines" Also

https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/crooks-who-approved-covid-vaxx-approved

