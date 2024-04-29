BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
University Galacticus Debut Part 3 of 3 - Our Website
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
4 views • 12 months ago

Part 3 of 3. Our webmaster Michael Ney joined us and we talked about https://universitygalacticus.org/ as well as Michael's website https://beyondbeinghuman.org/ .


This was the debut of University Galacticus (UG) at the Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group, on April 14, 2024. That description was:

Brian and Aspen have been working on this since Dec. 2022. The whole direction of our Meetup group will likely be going this way so please join Brian as he introduces and explains University Galacticus (UG). If Aspen, in Texas, can join us that would be grand because 80% of the ideas for UG were channeled through Aspen from an entity called Betelgeuse, which is the star on the top left of the constellation of Orion.


The five page philosophy of UG is posted on our About page at

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K5eDc17P9ex3gSdtZQcZMJw5lUwVIre0bi_JLRoziAw/edit


University Galacticus is about creating an online university which focuses on getting people prepared for contact with nonhuman Intellignce (NHI) both physical and non physical. Also, dialing down fear of ETs, considering why aliens are here, diplomacy in human/ ET relationships, a cultural exchange project between humans and ETs and hosting experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.


Please give a listen to Betelgeuse’s high guidance in our first three UG launch videos on our Meetup channel at:

University Galacticus Launch Video - Part 1 of 3

University Galacticus Launch Video 2 of 3 - Dial Down Fear of Aliens

University Galacticus Launch Video 3 of 3 — JOIN US in this Great Initiative


Brian’s initial talk won’t be long, then he will open it up for questions and discussion and your ideas. We will also need many volunteers to help this online university to grow and flourish.


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact


Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

aliensbrian ruhehigher selfhigher consciousnessbetelgeuseuniversity galacticus
