Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 31 May – 6 June 2025

💥 Last night, in response to the terrorist actions of the Kiev regime, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with long-range air, sea, and ground-based high-precision weapons, as well as with strike UAVs against design bureaus, enterprises producing and repairing weapons and military hardware of UKR, attack drone assembly workshops, flight training centres, and AFU weapons and military hardware depots. Goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

Moreover, during a week from 31 May 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched 6 group strikes by high-precision weapons and attack drones during to hit UKR's defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, production facilities, locations where attack drones are stored and launched, AFU arsenals, as well as deployment areas of UKR armed formations and foreign mercenaries.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated the settlements of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Vodolagi, and Kondratovka (Sumy reg) in course of offensive operations.

💥 Aviation, UAVs, & artillery fire inflicted fire on manpower & hardware of 1 tank brigade, 4 mechanised brigs, one infantry brig, one jaeger brig, 3 air assault brigs, two assault regiments of the AFU, one special operations centre, & 4 territorial defence brigs.

▪️ Over the week, the enemy losses to more than 1,565 troops, six tanks, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, 62 motor vehics, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, & 30 field artill guns neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. 3 electronic warfare stations & 8 ammo depots were also destroyed.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions of the Zapad GOFs, Redkodub was liberated in the DPR.

🔥 Losses inflicted on four mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one airmobile brig, one assault brig of the AFU, as well as 3 territorial defence brigs & 1 nat'l guard brig.

▪️ Enemy lost more than 1,490 troops, six tanks, 23 armoured fighting vehics, including 3 US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and 79 motor vehics. RU troops eliminated 2 U.S.-made MLRS launchers, 21 field artill guns, including four NATO-made ones, four electronic warfare stations, and 28 ammo depots.

📍 Units of the Yug GOFs continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. They inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one assault brig, one mountain assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, and one territorial defence brig.

▪️ The AFU sustained losses of more than 1,750 troops, 22 armoured fighting vehics, 41 motor vehis, and 22 field artill guns in this direction during the week. Nine electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, and 17 ammo and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 Tsentr Group's units improved the situation along the front line. Strikes were delivered at formations of six mechd brigs, two air assault brigs, one assault brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, the Azov Special Forces Brig, two territorial defence brigs, & 3 natl guard brigs.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 3,435 troops, 39 armoured fighting vehics, including 1 Bradley infantry fighting vehic, & 5 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. In total, 44 motor vehics and 29 field artill guns of the enemy were neutralised.

🚩 Over the week, units of the Vostok GOFs have liberated Novopol & Fedorovka (DPR), as a result of active operations.

💥 They also hit manpower and military hardware of 4 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn. assault brig, one air assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, one marine brig, and two territorial defence brigs.

▪️ Enemy losses to more than 1,240 troops, 21 armoured fighting vehics, 34 motor vehics, 18 field artill guns, 13 electronic warfare stations, & 6 ammo & materiel depots.

💥 Units of Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of two mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, 3 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, & 3 territorial defence brigs.

▪️ AFU losses more than 565 troops, 57 motor vehics, two Grad MLRS fighting vehics, and 17 field artill guns. Moreover, 28 electronic recon stations, electronic warfare stations, counter-fire radars, as well as 10 ammo depots have been obliterated.

🎯 Over the week, Russian AD systs have shot down 3 Neptune long-range guided missiles, two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 3 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, 18 JDAM guided aerial bombs, & 8 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as 1,390 fixed-wing UAVs, including 509 out of the SMO zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 61,813 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 610 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,790 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,570 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,782 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 36,533 special military vehicles.



