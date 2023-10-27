Truth Seekers Mini Report - Does Oil Really Come from Fossil Fuels?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie discusses The Fossil Fuel Theory and The Abiotic Oil Theory, Jerome Corsi's book, Black Gold Stranglehold.
Sources:
Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term "Fossil Fuel
The Auto Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSff0pwc1Xc
Jerome Corsi on Abiotic Oil
Tom Nelson Podcast
https://youtu.be/G-mfJ5wwVoE
