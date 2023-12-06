BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maui Today | ALL Content is Monitored and Censored Live 24/7
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
261 views • 12/06/2023

Fight Back! How?


Please Buy “Burn Back Better”

https://amzn.to/49XuPh2


Check out the home for sale in Maui Meadows at

http://www.MauiMeadowsHome.com

and share with buyers who can help purchase and rent to fire surviors


And please give to Lani. Here’s a link to her Venmo

https://venmo.com/gdekneef

last four digits of Lani’s cell 1521


Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit#gid=755481917


Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

808-298-2030

Brokered by Real Broker LLC

Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmauimsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires
