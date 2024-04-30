BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
50+ days Factorio play time [part 2]
T2
T2
6 views • 12 months ago

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1 RESEARCHES:

---------------

0:04 - Cattles

2:14 - Stronger explosives 1

3:24 - Physical projectile damage 1

4:41 - Military science pack

6:27 - Stronger explosives 2

7:35 - Railway

10:42 - Physical projectile damage 2

12:02 - Technical ceramics

13:24 - Electric energy distribution 1

14:54 - Electrical arc 2

15:33 - Plastics

17:27 - Aqueous electrolysis

19:14 - Chlorine chemistry

21:36 - Nitrogen chemistry

23:11 - Explosives

25:09 - Cliff explosives

26:23 - Rocketry

27:35 - Warehousing

28:57 - Phenolic resin

29:47 - Advanced Fluid Handling

32:15 - Electronics

34:00 - Electrical heating

35:32 - Crystal extraction 1

37:10 - Weapon shooting speed 1

38:08 - Canola oil

39:38 - Boron chemistry

41:45 - Flourine chemistry

42:59 - Waste dumping

44:08 - Gas power station 1

45:13 - Architecture 1

47:00 - Overclocked Barbed Spikes

48:31 - Chemical science pack

49:52 - Factory upgrade: Interior lighting

50:22 - Factory upgrade: Fluid connections

51:06 - Lab research speed 1

51:40 - Basic gate

52:30 - Land mines

53:33 - Fruit juicing

56:17 - Advanced composting

57:26 - Energy usage efficiency 2

58:04 - More Energy 2

59:19 - Stronger explosives 3

1:01:03 - Concrete

1:03:13 - Asphalt

1:05:23 - Concrete Lamppost

1:06:06 - Gun turret 2

1:07:13 - Physical projectile damage 3

1:08:50 - Heavy armor

1:09:39 - Logistics 2

1:11:24 - Nickel metallurgy

xandermodsfactoriofood-industry-2overloadedtrainsslow-trainsfireproof-trainslargelampexplosive-cliff-explosiveswarehousingunderground-pipe-packadvanced-fluid-handlingshow-max-underground-distanceside-inserterstiered-gas-generatorfactorissimo2concretextureasphaltpavingconcrete-lamppost
