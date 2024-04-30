50+ days Factorio play time [part 2]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1 RESEARCHES:
0:04 - Cattles
2:14 - Stronger explosives 1
3:24 - Physical projectile damage 1
4:41 - Military science pack
6:27 - Stronger explosives 2
7:35 - Railway
10:42 - Physical projectile damage 2
12:02 - Technical ceramics
13:24 - Electric energy distribution 1
14:54 - Electrical arc 2
15:33 - Plastics
17:27 - Aqueous electrolysis
19:14 - Chlorine chemistry
21:36 - Nitrogen chemistry
23:11 - Explosives
25:09 - Cliff explosives
26:23 - Rocketry
27:35 - Warehousing
28:57 - Phenolic resin
29:47 - Advanced Fluid Handling
32:15 - Electronics
34:00 - Electrical heating
35:32 - Crystal extraction 1
37:10 - Weapon shooting speed 1
38:08 - Canola oil
39:38 - Boron chemistry
41:45 - Flourine chemistry
42:59 - Waste dumping
44:08 - Gas power station 1
45:13 - Architecture 1
47:00 - Overclocked Barbed Spikes
48:31 - Chemical science pack
49:52 - Factory upgrade: Interior lighting
50:22 - Factory upgrade: Fluid connections
51:06 - Lab research speed 1
51:40 - Basic gate
52:30 - Land mines
53:33 - Fruit juicing
56:17 - Advanced composting
57:26 - Energy usage efficiency 2
58:04 - More Energy 2
59:19 - Stronger explosives 3
1:01:03 - Concrete
1:03:13 - Asphalt
1:05:23 - Concrete Lamppost
1:06:06 - Gun turret 2
1:07:13 - Physical projectile damage 3
1:08:50 - Heavy armor
1:09:39 - Logistics 2
1:11:24 - Nickel metallurgy