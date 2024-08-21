2 Corinthians 13:7-14 Final Words of Exhortation to the Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 13:7-14.
In this passage we see the Apostle Pauls final words of exhortation to the Church and we also see a glimpse of what the Church supposed to look like.
Paul gives several different statements and commands or characteristics that we should all be doing.
