2 Corinthians 13:7-14 Final Words of Exhortation to the Church

Pastor Andrew teaches from 2 Corinthians 13:7-14.

In this passage we see the Apostle Pauls final words of exhortation to the Church and we also see a glimpse of what the Church supposed to look like.

Paul gives several different statements and commands or characteristics that we should all be doing.









