Ivermectin, An Extermination Branded Medicine Targeting Poor People, Conservatives & Truth Seekers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Truth
Feb 28, 2024
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/ivermectin-vs-sperm-3-disturbing
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/5-more-animal-ivermectin-studies
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/clastogenic-18-studies-highlighting
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/2-concerning-studies-cbd-and-thc
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/p-glycoprotein-deficiency-genetic
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nd7KQDbVjTva/