Supreme Court | Good/Bad SCOTUS: Rules 9-0 for Trump then puts stay on Texas's law allowing arrest of illegals

Today, I break down the Supreme Court's landmark 9-0 decision keeping Trump on the ballot | Bad SCOTUS! After ruling 9-0 for Trump, SCOTUS stays Texas law allowing arrest and prosecution of illegals | CO SecState Jena Griswold admits Democrats think it's a bad thing for voters to decide elections | Another witness comes forward to testify that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade lied to the court | US-South Korea conduct naval exercises to target NK | CDC admits COVID no more threatening that the flu | Michael Moore says "white Christians" are Israel's enemy | It's Super Tuesday!