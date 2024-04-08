BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Value of Wisdom and Its Judgment (Part One)!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
2 followers
6 views • 04/08/2024

Let me share with you how the Holy Spirit explained it to me. He says that He created life, men, and women. As our omnipotent Creator He did not look at any of us and say, "I know that you are evil and you will hate Me, therefore you will never be born". He knew you and placed you in your mother's womb without regard for what He knew that you would become. Showing that His mercy endures forever. Giving all a chance at salvation.

If He would do this for us, who is man that he would dare decide who should live and who should die! And who are those who would forsake, harm, murder, and defile the innocent. You put yourselves in God's stead. As if you have the right to decide who lives or dies. Because with God, nothing is happenstance. Therefore, you will be recompensed for your evil, without sincere repentance.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
