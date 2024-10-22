BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christian Students' Outed by Kamala Harris: "Jesus is Lord!"
The End Times
The End Times
22 views • 7 months ago

The spirit of Antichrist is real and growing in America. Kamala Harris is as fake as they come, in addition to pretending to be someone she is not.


Wake up church!!!


1 John 4:2-3KJV


2 Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God:


3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.


#endtimes #kamalahharris #antichrist #election2024 #bookofrevelation


end timeslast daysspirit of antichristelections 2024kkamala harris
