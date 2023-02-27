BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jacqueline Breger - Arizona Joint Senate House Committee Meeting on Election Fraud Feb. 23, 2023
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
195 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 02/27/2023

Jackie Breger, working with attorney John Thaler and several others, have documented forensic evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering, cash payoffs, fraudulent real estates transactions, notarizations, deeds of trust, real estate brokers, mortgage companies Title and Escrow companies, real estate inspection companies, and service companies. Many of these transactions are linked to the fraudulently installed Katie Hobbs, and other high-ranking Arizona officials. Much of the funds flowing through these transactions originates through the Sinaloa Drug Cartel. Hopefully, those involved in all of this criminal activity will spend many, many years in prison.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/





Keywords
electiontraffickinghousejohnarizonamoneysenatejacquiefraudkatyrealcommitteedrugcartelkatiejointfebruaryjackiejaquelineestatelaunderinghobbssinaloabregerthaler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy