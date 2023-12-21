WAR ROOM [FULL] Wednesday 12/20/23 • Democrats Destroy Democracy in the Name of Saving Democracy

DEMOCRATS DESTROY DEMOCRACY IN THE NAME OF SAVING DEMOCRACY WITH LATEST PLOY TO KEEP TRUMP OFF 2024 BALLOT

For Democrats, democracy is just too sacred to allow the voters to decide America's next president -- tune in!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson