Is Obedience the Rock Your Life Stands On—or Are You Building on Sand?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
1
9 views • 3 months ago

When the storms hit, will your life stand firm or collapse? In Episode 2 of our devotional series, Pastor Roderick Webster digs deeper into Jesus’ Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders (Matthew 7:24-27) to show why obedience—not opinion—is the solid rock of genuine faith.

🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
    Why hearing the Word isn’t proof of salvation—doing it is.
    The hidden cost of following Jesus (Luke 9:57-62) and why excuses don’t cut it.
    The stark contrast between a life built on God’s truth vs. one built on self-satisfaction.
    Practical steps to move from “I believe” to “I obey.”

🛠 Action Steps:
    Reflect: Which foundation describes your life today—obedience or opinion?
    Comment below: Share one area where God is calling you to deeper obedience.
    Share & Subscribe: Send this to someone who needs a firmer foundation, then tap the bell so you never miss a devotion.

📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24-27 • Titus 1:15-16 • 2 Timothy 3:7 • Luke 9:57-62
🎵 Suggested Worship Track: “Trust and Obey” (Classic Hymn)
Building on the Rock together—one day, one step, one act of obedience at a time. 🙏


Keywords
bible studyobedience to godchristian faithdaily devotioncost of discipleshipfaith in actionmatthew 7build on the rocksolid rockroderick websterchristian encouragementchristian devotionalwise and foolish buildersspiritual foundationproof of salvationluke 9v57-62house on sandparable explained
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotion

00:31Recap of Previous Devotion

01:15The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders

02:07Application of the Parable

04:05The House Built on the Rock

05:00The House Built on the Sand

07:24The Cost of Following Jesus

08:32Final Encouragement and Conclusion

