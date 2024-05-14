© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cluster missile attack on the location of Ukrainian UAV operators, their mobile launchers and stock of drones near the village of Mylovoe in the Kherson region.
It seems that between the time of filming and the strike, enemy vehicles with installed launchers managed to change their location, but some of the drones they left behind were destroyed.