Nora's Testimony
In this video our sister in the faith gives us her testimony. Nora speaks about her life being raised on the reserve and her battles with abuse, witchcraft, feelings of worthlessness, self doubt, and much more. She speaks of her struggles in her walk with the Lord and how he has been with her through it all every step of the way!. Her hopes are that her testimony will help others who have struggled with abuse, and lived a hard life like her to realize that they are not alone, and she hopes they will be inspired with the help of God to do the same and tell their stories some day. 

Keywords
bibletestimonychristiantrumpets voicetrumpetsvoice
