BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 26-27, 2023
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
116 views • 10/28/2023

▪️The IDF announced the expansion of ground operations against Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip. Immediately following the announcement, the most extensive bombardment of the enclave since the escalation began commenced.

▪️Expansion, in this context, signifies conducting deeper raids within the enclave. There is no mention of the commencement of a full-scale ground operation yet.

▪️Over the past two days, Israelis have carried out several such actions, with varying degrees of success. On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, Israelis carried out a raid in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, but the actual results remain unknown.

▪️However, the raid on Thursday night to Friday from Maghazi and Bureij did not end in success. Palestinians reported a successful ambush and the capture of Israeli military personnel.

▪️A similar attempt to land marine forces on the beach near the city of Rafah also ended in failure.

▪️Simultaneous to these types of raids, the Israeli Defense Forces continue to reduce the enclave to ruins with air raids. According to Palestinian claims, all communications in the Gaza Strip have been severed, including an internet blackout.

▪️In response, Palestinian groups continue to shell Israeli cities, but the scale is incomparable to Israeli strikes.

▪️Hezbollah activities on the northern border has decreased, but due to the expansion of Israeli ground raids, it may increase once more.

▪️On the West Bank, Israeli forces continue mass detentions of Palestinians.

▪️Yemeni Houthi militants from the Ansarallah movement attempted to launch a rocket strike in southern Israel. The projectile hit the Egyptian city of Taba.

▪️An attack occurred on an Israeli military base in Dahlak in Eritrea on the east coast of Africa.

Source @rybar

Keywords
israelpalestinechroniclesdigestisraeli-palestinian conflict26-27 october 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy