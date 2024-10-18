BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Do I Deal with Fear While Trying to Process Through Physical Pain? Why We Have a Physical Pain? Some Example of Suppressed Emotions Linked to Physical Pain, How to Be Relieved of the Pain?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
25 views • 7 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/YyfPkLG527M

20140416 Interview With Jesus - Emotions S01P01


Cut:

03m47s - 19m50s


WEBSITE:

www.divinetruth.com

*************



“IF YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL AND EXPERIENCE FEAR, YOU WILL ALLOW THE EXPERIENCE OF PAIN. AND ALSO IN THE EXPERIENCE OF FEAR, PAIN WILL REDUCE NOT INCREASE. SO IF THE PAIN IS INCREASING, IT MEANS THAT YOU ARE ATTEMPTING TO SUPPRESS YOUR FEAR OF IT. ALLOW THE FEELING OF YOUR FEAR OF THE PAIN THAT YOU ARE EXPERIENCING.”

@ 05m33s


“CAUSE OF ALL PAIN IS THE SUPPRESSION OF SOME EMOTION.”

@ 07m02s


“IF I SUPPRESS EMOTION, IT WILL RESULT IN PAIN. THIS IS A FACT.”

@ 09m40s


Keywords
wisdomsimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenefeeling overwhelmedfear of physical painsuppressed emotions and painavoidance of fear and painlow selfworthcause of painhow to release painsurrendering to pain
