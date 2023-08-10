BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Accountability — Not Revenge
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • 08/10/2023

White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* Jesse makes some good points, but don’t fall for the “vengeance” stuff.

* Team Trump will be relitigating the 2020 election in open court for months.

* Philadelphia (PA), Detroit (MI), Milwaukee (WI), Clark County (NV), Maricopa County (AZ) and Georgia must prove they ran clean elections.


Spoiler: It’s About Justice

* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.


The full segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 August 2023

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6332330865112

Keywords
treasondeep stateelection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidencabalthe planwwg1wgajusticeelection interferencecoupinfiltrationelection fraudelection theftcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationq planwhite hatsting operationncswicdenazificationlaw of warbelligerent occupation5d chesslive-action role play
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy