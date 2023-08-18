How to measure Electric fields in the bedroom compared to Building Biology Guidelines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Body Voltage measurements at: 2:55 and 6:27
Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
BK Precision 2709B:
For checking body voltage (what we EHS people need) and most basic electric and electronic measurements this BK Precision seems pretty good, just know that it has flaws like all multimeters in this price range. It's not a professional tool like a 300$ Fluke is (but such a Pro meter is over the top for EHS people, not really needed).
Note that a too cheap multimeter won't work for measuring body voltage ! At the date of this video most multimeters of around 60 - 100 $ should work though.
https://www.tequipment.net/BK2709B.html
Cornet ED88T:
This device can be very useful for magnetic fields and RF (like WiFi).
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
Building Biology Guidelines:
https://www.baubiologie.de/downloads/building-biology-guidelines-english.pdf
https://www.slt.co/Downloads/Education/EMF-Exposure-Guidelines-For-Sleeping-Areas.pdf
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
