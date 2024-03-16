© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues 'illegal alien settlement' Colony Ridge: The owners of a notorious housing development outside of Houston, Texas, said to be a magnet for illegal immigrants are being sued by the state.
Colony Ridge is said to have attracted many who have newly arrived in the US with a ‘no questions asked’ approach, but the lawsuit states the owners made “fraudulent claims” and exploited customers.
In a lawsuit shared with The Post, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said: “Colony Ridge has been flagrantly violating Texas law.
“The development profited from targeting consumers with fraudulent claims and predatory lending practices.”
The lawsuit alleges that Colony Ridge lies to customers about the condition of the land in order to make a sale of their property.
