2023-09-14_God's_Ultimate_Plan:Universal_Reconciliation

Universal Reconciliation is God's ultimate plan for all people. It is not salvation or justification in the sense of traditional theology. God's "wrath" is a restorative justice and eventually all people will be reconciled to God but for many that will happen after a process of purification in the next life.