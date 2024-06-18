BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia is now Prepared to Launch a Nuclear First Strike 06/18/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
185 views • 11 months ago

Today Pastor Stan shares in detail that Russia is ready to attack America. Russia Announced tactical nuclear exercises three weeks ago. Russia then sortied eleven nuclear missile submarines into the Atlantic Ocean. Now Russia has twenty-seven additional nuclear missile submarines into the Pacific Ocean.

 

00:00 - Intro

04:05 - Pandora’s Box

14:31 - Russia was Ready to withdraw from Ukraine

15:03 - Biden not Backing Down

15:56 - US Sanctions Force End of Dollar

17:56 - S-500 Deployed Earlier than Expected

24:32 - US Sends Fast Attack Submarine to Cuba

25:20 - The Bear Awakes

27:21 - Nuclear Consequences


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

russiaprophecy clubdestruction of americastan johnsonnuclear strikeprophecy with stanfirst-strike
