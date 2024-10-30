Sun's Reflection Across Water Proves Flat Earth

...... I'm talking about when the sun is setting, and is on the horizon, over a large body of water, the reflection of the sun in the water... from the horizon, all the way to the feet of the observer, this, absolutely, proves, flat earth. The sun's straight, solid, unbroken reflection, across a large body of water, from the horizon to the viewer, would be impossible on a globe earth. This alone proves a level earth. Or you could argue that the earth is more than 100 times bigger than they tell us, but that's all you'd have, and we've looked at that, and it's not a good theory.

And get this, while this one thing does prove we don't live on a globe, you, personally, won't be able to fathom the fact.. it's really weird, remember, I've been there... I had complete disdain for anything so back woods and absurd...and when I finally decided to look into it, well, I'd run across proofs like this.... and it's weird.... your mind just races onto the next question or something, you quietly just leave that bit of evidence hanging in the wind, not acknowledging it, and you don't let it sink in, you hurry on, to another question..... why couldn't I fully understand this was real proof, when I first saw it... it being so simple, so observable, so testable, and anyone can repeat the test, and see for themselves.

And so it is. Once I was lost. Now I am found.

Thank you. Thank you very much. You're a great audience. Uh huh, uh huh. (read with Elvis's voice)



