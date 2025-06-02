195-Supreme Court Passes on Defending First Amendment Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The not so Supreme Court, on May 27, 2025, could not say that a middle school student in Massachusetts has a right to wear a shirt that says that there are only two genders. The not so Supreme Court could also not weigh in on whether parents at sports events have the same right to have an XX for the female gender on their hat or shirt. Really?!