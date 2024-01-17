Create New Account
Internal Revolution & White House to Invasion 01/17/2024
The Prophecy Club
NBC News Reports “Deep State” plot to Facilitate a Military Coup’ against Trump and admits fear for alleged “retribution” if he is re-elected. This means they are preparing for legal battles and seeking to build alliances to counteract any abuses of power from day one. In other news, we take a look at a brand-new vision about invasion of the White House.


