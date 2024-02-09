💥Russian Drone Operators managed to Tear the Tank’s Protective Mesh and Drop Ammunition directly into the Open Hatch of the Tank’s Turret

58th Separate Special Purpose Battalion drone operators of the 1st AC destroyed 2 AFU tanks with precise drops. They managed to tear the tank’s protective mesh and drop ammunition directly into the open hatch of the tank’s turret. As a result, the tank's ammunition caught fire and detonated.

The second tank did not have a net and was also destroyed by being dumped into open hatches. The destroyed vehicles were left to rust forever in the inaccessible steppes of Donbass.💥

