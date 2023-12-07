UN Climate Crooks Are Scheming in Dubai to Overthrow U.S. Sovereignty | The Sentinel Report Ep. 10

In this fast-paced episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman, Liberty Sentinel CEO, breaks down the latest news, including Kevin McCarthy’s sudden retirement from Congress, the destruction of historical monuments by Marxist advocates and “historians,” and the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s threat to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress if he refuses to appear for a closed-door deposition in light of his many scandals.





Finally, Alex breaks down the climate clown show happening right now in Dubai at the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference.





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast below:





